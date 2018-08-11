Media Day 2018: Season Preview
Saturday's Media Day offered local and regional media to preview the 2018 season with Bobby Petrino and selected players.
Coach Petrino, every assistant coach and several top players spoke with the media Saturday. Here are some of the top highlights.
📸 A position-by-position look at this year's team 👇 pic.twitter.com/l2100ILowQ— LouisvilleFootball (@UofLFootball) August 11, 2018
Almost time for kickoff! @UofLFootball Media Day this morning with @CoachPetrinoUL. pic.twitter.com/UmDB2YuySS— Matt Willinger (@MattWillinger) August 11, 2018
Cardinal Media Day 2018 #RingTheBell #BeReal #Grind pic.twitter.com/66mWUHfAj0— Bobby Petrino (@CoachPetrinoUL) August 11, 2018
😁 Smiles for the camera today.— LouisvilleFootball (@UofLFootball) August 11, 2018
🔜 Excited for the Season Preview with #CardNation tonight. pic.twitter.com/NNYv9eubE6
My favorite Media Day moment... I asked PJ Mbanasor how he tells people to pronounce his last name. "It rhymes with Dinosaur... so it's "Mmm" like you just ate something good and then Banasor."— Howie Lindsey (@howielindsey) August 11, 2018
NEWS: @UofLFootball steps away from practice, into spotlight for program's annual media day. #GoCards— LouisvilleFootball (@UofLFootball) August 11, 2018
🔗 https://t.co/3uhKn8bzRa pic.twitter.com/7OCdfkkevj
Asked about freedom of QBs at the line of scrimmage, @CoachPetrinoUL smiled and said... “He has the freedom to do exactly what we tell him to do.” pic.twitter.com/yNgX3sknqJ— Howie Lindsey (@howielindsey) August 11, 2018