Media Day: What did Scott Satterfield have to say?
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield talked to the media Saturday for quite some time. He caught the media up on the scrimmage that took place Saturday morning, guys who are banged up, what kind...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news