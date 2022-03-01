Metzinger walk-off lifts Louisville past Morehead State

Coming off of a series win over Dartmouth where the Cards scored 39 runs, Louisville's bats stayed hot in a Tuesday night win over Morehead State.

Louisville built a 4-0 lead, only to let that margin slip away. Morehead State led 5-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

Enter Ben Metzinger.

With two runners on base, Metzinger sent one out of Jim Patterson Stadium to win it for Louisville.

The three-run walk-off homer moves Louisville to 5-3 on the year.

