CardinalSports - Miami transfer Matt Cross commits to Louisville

Chris Mack's program received good news late Thursday evening as Miami transfer Matt Cross committed to the Cardinals. Cross, a former top-100 recruit, signed with Miami coming out of high school, and announced his intention to transfer at the end of January.

The 6-foot-8 forward comes to Louisville after averaging nearly 7 points in 14 games played for the Hurricanes. Cross shot 40 percent from three-point range, and shot 87 percent from the free-throw line. In the matchup against Louisville on January 16th, Cross poured in 16 points, and went 4-of-6 shooting from distance.

Cross brings a much needed shooting threat to next year's roster, and has the versatility to play the three or the four. As our own Travis Graf reported on Monday night, the Louisville staff had a Zoom call with the Miami transfer, and things went the Cardinals way from there. As things stand now, Louisville's roster for the 2021-2022 season is loaded with guys who range from 6-foot-6 to 6-foot-9. Among that group is Samuell Williamson, Dre Davis, JJ Traynor, Quinn Slazinski, Jae'Lyn Withers, in addition to incoming freshmen Mike James and Eric Van Der Heijden.