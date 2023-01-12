It's hard to break down the intricacies of individual games as Louisville continues to lose in similar fashion.

Turnovers, shot-clock violations, empty possessions -- the same things that have plagued this team all year, are still prevalent in mid-January.

Louisville raced out to a 16-7 lead last night, only to turn it over on five-straight possessions. Clemson took advantage, and erased the Louisville lead.

Kenny Payne's squad went on to turn the ball over 15 total times at Clemson.

And it's tough, at least for me, to give new analysis. We're seeing a lot of the same mistakes, and my mind continues to think about the future.

Has the energy, effort, and execution been better in spurts in the last three losses? Sure. I definitely think that's fair to say.

Louisville led and looked like the better team against Syracuse for most of the game.

Louisville showed a ton of fight after getting behind by 22 against Wake Forest, getting within three late in the game.

Louisville came out of the gate locked in against Clemson and controlled the early part of the first half.

However, I find myself looking at the big picture in every one of these losses.

How does this get better? When does this get better?

We are starting to see at least one, tangible, building block of this program emerge: Red-shirt freshman Mike James.

Mike James is the first Louisville freshman to score at least 15 points in three straight games (19, 24, and 17) since Samardo Samuels did it by scoring 19, 15, and 21 in three games from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2008.

Mike James is the first Louisville freshman to score at least 17 points in three straight games since DeJuan Wheat did it in three straight games from Dec. 29, 1993, to Jan. 4, 1994.

Despite the losses, it's important that the development of Mike James doesn't go unnoticed.

