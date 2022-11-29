Pathetic. Inexcusable. Unacceptable.



Louisville is now 0-7, and you can go to Kelly Dickey's twitter account and find whatever statistic you want to find to show just how historically bad this is.

Is it really worth breaking down individual players? Is it worth analyzing who looked good? Is it worth analyzing who should play more? Not really.



Louisville came out asleep, they turned it over at will, they showed no fight, they showed no effort. It's more of the same, maybe even worse. And it starts and ends with the head coach. Point, blank, period.



Louisville is a national joke. The program is being laughed at by national media, by everyone.

I don't want to hear about there not being talent on this roster. This is way more than a talent issue.

The players on this team aren't better. The players aren't this team aren't playing harder. And again, that's on the coaching.



Maryland was in the same spot as Louisville last year. They made a coaching change, and they are 25 points better than Louisville now.

I can't figure out what Louisville is trying to do on offense. I can't figure out what Louisville is trying to do on defense. Nobody can figure out what they're trying to do.

