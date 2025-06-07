Munroe, Forbes Lead Cardinals to Game One Win in Super Regional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In front of 5,776 fans, the University of Louisville baseball team defeated Miami 8-1 in game one of the Louisville Super Regional on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville (39-21) now has a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, needing just one more win to clinch its sixth College World Series berth.

Miami (34-26) had the opening scoring opportunity on Friday, loaded the bases via two walk and a hit by pitch in the second inning. However, Patrick Forbes buckled down and got back-to-back strikeouts to get the Cardinals back in the dugout.

Louisville immediately took advantage of the momentum. Garret Pike hit the first pitch he saw for a leadoff homer in the bottom half of the frame and Jake Munroe followed with a blast off the batter's eye in centerfield to give the Cards a 2-0 lead.

Miami responded with a run on a sacrifice fly in the third, but the Cards answered back in a big way in their half.

With the bases loaded and one out, Pike hit a ball back to the pitcher. The Miami hurler fielded it cleanly but threw wide of the mark at the plate, sending the ball to the backstop to allow a pair of runs to score.

Munroe then launched the very next pitch over the berm in left field to send the ballpark into a frenzy with Cards up 7-1.

One inning later, Munroe added a fifth RBI on the day with a sac fly to stretch the margin out to seven.

Louisville's pitching staff continued its strong run in the postseason. Forbes (4-2) allowed just the one run over 5.2 innings, striking out nine for the victory. Brennyn Cutts and Justin West combined for 3.1 shutout frames out of the bullpen to seal the win.

Munroe finished the day 2-for-3 with five RBIs to pace the Cardinals. Klein and Eddie King Jr. had two hits apiece as well.

The three-game series continues on Saturday with game two scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on ESPN.