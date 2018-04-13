Louisville senior Myisha Hines-Allen was taken No. 19 overall by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Draft Thursday night.

Hines-Allen, who led the Cardinals to the 2018 Final Four as the team's second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, is the eighth UofL player to be selected in the WNBA Draft.

Louisville's lone senior, Hines-Allen entered an elite club earlier this year when she scored her 2,000th point. With 2,028 career points and 1,151 career rebounds, she is one of two players, joining Angel McCoughtry, with over 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Myisha, which is how most fans refer to her, ranks second in program history in all-time rebounds and third in all-time points. She is the winningest player in program history with 118 total wins.

Louisville's Draft History:

2014 WNBA Draft - Shoni Schimmel (8th Pick, Atlanta Dream); Antonita Slaughter (35th Pick, Los Angeles Sparks); Asia Taylor (36th Pick, Minnesota Lynx);

2009 WNBA Draft - Angel McCoughtry (1st Pick, Atlanta Dream); Candyce Bingham (39th Pick, San Antonio Silver Stars);

2003 WNBA Draft - Lori Nero (19th Pick, Houston Comets);

2000 WNBA Draft - Jill Morton (34th Pick, Charlotte Sting).