Louisville's first round NCAA foe, Boise State, isn't a normal 16-seed. The top-seeded Cardinals square off against the Broncos at Noon Friday in the KFC Yum! Center.

The Mountain West regular-season and tournament champion, Boise State hasn't lost a game since early February. Rated No. 111 in the RPI, the Broncos have a Quadrant 1 win and a Quadrant 2 win.

While Boise's 21-9 overall record isn't overly impressive, it also isn't out of the question for a 12 or 13 seed. CSUN (19-15) is also a 16-seed at 19-15 with an 8-8 league record and a 179 ranking in the RPI.

"We have the utmost respect for them," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "At 23-9, you win your regular season and conference championship, you're a good basketball team."

When Boise was announced as Louisville's opponent, a Boise State played joked that she wasn't sure if the Louisville girls actually know where we are.

"Idaho," UofL's Myisha Hines-Allen said with a smile towards her coach. "I was going to get it right. We know where they are."

After losing a 6-foot-3 post player before Christmas, the Broncos don't have much height. They run a lot of 1-4 and rebound from every spot.

"We have limited height," Boise coach Gordy Presnell said. "Even though we had an all-conference post player, 6-3, an ACL took her about the fourth or fifth game into the season, it really crushed us before Christmas. So just an effort (to rebound), and we have a post coach that her whole job is post and also rebounding and that's all that we focus on. I do think we are very, very obviously undersized, but that's where we are most athletic is Shay Shaw, A'Shanti Coleman and Joyce Harrell are all rim touchers."

Friday's game will be a big step up in competition for them. Boise didn't play a game against Top 50 RPI competition and were only 4-4 vs. 50-100 teams. Meanwhile Louisville played 21 games against Top 100 teams, going 12-2 vs. Top 50 and 7-0 vs. 50-100. But none of that matters when the ball it tipped.

"You know what, being a 1 seed is an honor, there's no question about it," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "It's what you've done the entire year. It's your body of work. These young women have done a fantastic job day in and day out. But now we just throw all that out. We don't -- we know we have a four-team tournament, you've got to win the first to get the second. And nobody cares what seed you are."







