Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 15:32:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NCAA whiffs on The Team of the 80s

D9wgbgbl1pd6g9xdysda
Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

The NCAA released a promotional image highlighting the top teams in each of the decades of college basketball and they made one major mistake.

The NCAA named North Carolina as "The Team of the 1980s" despite the Tar Heels having half the Final Fours that Louisville did.

Louisville, of course the real Team of the 1980s, had four Final Fours and two NCAA titles in the 1980s.

Here are some of the best responses to the NCAA's mistake.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}