The NCAA released a promotional image highlighting the top teams in each of the decades of college basketball and they made one major mistake.

Which teams are the best from each decade? 👉 https://t.co/RrXlZT87hD pic.twitter.com/uUiMmoK3BS

The NCAA named North Carolina as "The Team of the 1980s" despite the Tar Heels having half the Final Fours that Louisville did.

Louisville, of course the real Team of the 1980s, had four Final Fours and two NCAA titles in the 1980s.

Here are some of the best responses to the NCAA's mistake.