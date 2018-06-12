Both Walz and McDonnell turned down overtures from other colleges, most recently McDonnell turning down Mississippi State. New Louisville athletic director Vince Tura was able to convince both to stay at Louisville.

Walz has led Louisville to three Final Fours during his time at Louisville including a run to the Final Four last season. He has completely revolutionized UofL's program, taking a decent NCAA Tournament-type program and turning them into a national power.

Before McDonnell, Louisville Baseball had never won an NCAA game. Since McDonnell, the Cardinals have been to the College World Series four times and have won at least one NCAA Tournament 10 out of 11 years.

The approval of new deals through the UofL Athletic Association personnel committee is the second step in a four-step process for coaches to get a new deal. First, the deal needs to be made between the AD and the coach. Second, the deal needs to be approved by the ULAA personnel committee. Then the deal will need to be approved by the full UofL Athletic Association and the Board of Trustees. Typically steps two, three and four happen quickly.

By retaining McDonnell and Walz, hiring Chris Mack and retaining soccer coach Ken Lolla, Tyra alleviates much of the fear Louisville fans had when former athletic director Tom Jurich was fired (later amended) that coaches may leave without an administrator who could continue Jurich's vision. Tyra has been able to assure the coaches of Louisville's future and keep them in the fold.