New Look Rotation Expected for Miami Series

Although Louisville has not released the expected starters for the Miami series, the Hurricanes website posted their games notes for the upcoming series, which included the Cardinals rotation. Coach McDonnell confirmed after the win against USC Upstate on Tuesday that Michael Kirian would be moving back to the bullpen, creating an opening in the rotation, but I did not expect two newcomers.



Per the Miami game notes, the starting rotation will look like this: Thursday: Luke Seed (0-1, 2.66 ERA) Friday: Jared Poland (0-0, 2.57 ERA) Saturday: Tate Kuehner (4-4, 3.65 ERA)



Luke Seed Although Seed has not picked up a victory in his 11 starts, he leads the ACC in ERA for qualified pitchers, allowing one earned run or less in eight of his starts. He has struggled going late in game this season, but he has been very efficient during his time on the mound. I look for Seed to contend for a spot in the starting rotation next year as well.



Jared Poland After making just three appearances on the season due to an injury, Poland will make his first start this year. In seven innings of work, he has allowed two earned runs, both coming against North Carolina this weekend.



Tate Kuehner Kuehner has been one of the more reliable arms out of the the bullpen this season. Over his last seven starts, he has allowed three runs in 18.1 innings of work. During that time, he is 3-1 with a 1.47 ERA. In his last two outings, his pitch count has elevated to 76 and 73. If he could bump that to 80, that should get him somewhere around the 5th-6th inning before turning things over to the bullpen.



These changes will allow for Adam Elliott, Caleb Korbett, and Michael Kirian to anchor the bullpen. The staff will need to find another long reliever option with losing Kuehner to the starting rotation, but I like the changes. Luke Smith would be an ideal candidate to fill that role after being removed from the rotation. This is a much better fit for Kirian and I believe his professional career will be as a closer. Here's to hoping these changes propel Louisville into the NCAA Tournament on a high note.



Thursday and Friday nights games are set for 6:00 PM with the finale coming on Saturday at noon. All three games will be televised on the ACC Network and 93.9 The Ville.

