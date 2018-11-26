NEW: Subscribe and get Cards gear
Our best deal of the year is here in time for the perfect Christmas present. But you have to use the code.
If you subscribe to CardinalSports.com, you get a gift card that is loaded with $99 for team gear in the Rivals.com Team Shop.
Even better? If you have a die-hard Cardinal fan in the family. You can subscribe FOR THEM, around $8 a month and you can give them the gear for Christmas.
Here is the link: http://www.cardinalsports.com/subscribe.asp
Here are the details and restrictions:
- This offer is for new annual subscriptions only
- Please provide a valid and current email address
- Please allow up to four days for delivery of your code to the email address you provided.
- Please use the promo code “99Cyber” to enroll in the promotion.
- Offer is valid only while supplies last.