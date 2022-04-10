NEWS RELEASE: Kenny Payne to hold Monday afternoon press conference

Louisville Men’s Basketball Press Conference Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET

University of Louisville men’s basketball head coach Kenny Payne will make an announcement regarding his coaching staff at a news conference in-person on Monday, April 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET in the media room of the Planet Fitness Kueber Center.

The speculation is that Kenny Payne will formally introduce Nolan Smith as a member of his coaching staff.

