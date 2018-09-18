Louisville may have found its quarterback and running back in the come from behind win on Saturday night. Malik Cunningham was announced as Louisville’s new starting quarterback going forward, and Dae Williams found a groove on the ground.

Those two, along with Quarterback coach Nick Petrino, addressed the media following Tuesday’s practice.



“He’s done a good job,” Nick Petrino told the media of how Malik Cunningham has performed. “He’s always been a guy who brings good energy.”

Energy is something this team needs and to hear Nick Petrino say that is refreshing and quite frankly it may have something to do with why the change was made.

“You can see when he goes in there that he has a pep in his step,” Petrino added.

Cunningham also chatted with the media following another stellar performance against Western Kentucky.

“It’s a feeling I have been waiting on my whole life,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham, of course, took over for Jawon "Puma" Pass as Louisville's starter. He was asked about their relationship.

“We talk every day, were like brothers,” Cunningham said.

BONUS NOTE: THE RUN GAME

Williams is coming off his best outing in a Louisville uniform, averaging over six yards a carry in addition to finding the end zone on two different occasions. Will Williams start to should more of the load in the running game? Williams was asked how many times he would like to carry the ball.

“As many times as they need me to,” Williams responded back.

The redshirt sophomore figures to be the favorite to see the most reps at the running back spot as the Cardinals are set to face Virginia Saturday at 12:30.