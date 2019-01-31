Five threes from Asia Durr and Dana Evans helped No. 3 Louisville knocked off No. 2 Connecticut 78-69 Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

“What happens when you have a kid like Asia Durr, if you’re not careful, you spend a lot of time trying to figure out how to keep her from getting shots that a lot of other people end up wide open," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "It’s unfortunate, but it happens. And that’s always a dilemma for every coach that’s coaching against a team that has somebody like that. Do you spend all your energy trying to guard one player and leave everybody else and hope that they play their normal game? Or do you just let their best player get 35 or 40 and make sure that the other guys don’t score?"

Durr scored 24 points and Evans had 20. The Cardinals also got 13 points and 12 rebounds from Jazmine Jones and 10 points and 12 rebounds from Sam Fuehring in a genuine team win. Louisville ended the first quarter tied at 21-21 despite Durr going 0-4 from the field.

"I told her in the huddle she needs to smile," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "We are tied 21-21 and you haven't hit a shot. You need to smile because you have great teammates. And yo her credit she said, 'You are right, I do have have great teammates.'"

Louisville improved to 20-1 overall and figure to move up in the rankings next week if they can take care of business this weekend against Clemson.

"This was a huge, huge win for us," Walz said. "I’ve told them you can enjoy it tonight, then tomorrow it’s a quick, quick turnaround because we fly down to Clemson tomorrow, they’re playing the best basketball that they’ve played in six years that we’ve been in the league. We can’t go down there and lay an egg, that’s what I’m worried about."