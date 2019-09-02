News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 22:54:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame 35 Louisville 17: Initial Reactions

Mark Ennis • CardinalSports
@MarkEnnis
Publisher

Overall it was a valiant effort from Louisville tonight against Notre Dame before a national television audience on Labor Day evening. A competitve first half had Louisville into the game a good de...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}