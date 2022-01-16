Pair of contributors announce returns for 2022 season

Two of Louisville's most important offensive players announced that they will be back for another year. Marshon Ford, Louisville's leading receiver from last season, confirmed on Saturday that he will use his fifth year of eligibility for one final season.



Ford posted the following message on his Instagram account:



The good news didn't stop there as offensive lineman Caleb Chandler confirmed he would be back, too. The First-Team All ACC performer had a chance to head off to the NFL, but opted to return for a final year at Louisville. With Chandler returning, Louisville will get almost all of their offensive line back - a group that was much improved, and helped Louisville's offense rush for over 200 yards per game.



Chandler made the news official, posting this on his Instagram account on Sunday afternoon:

