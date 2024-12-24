Pat Kelsey, Reyne Smith, Noah Waterman recap win at Florida State
Pat Kelsey, Reyne Smith, Noah Waterman recap win at Florida State
Pat Kelsey, Reyne Smith, Noah Waterman recap win at Florida State
Louisville Volleyball Advances to NCAA Finals With 3-1 Over Pitt
Lawson recorded 65 tackles and 5.5 sacks last season at Abilene Christian.
Shough Named Finalist for Comeback Player of the Year Award
Bailey transferred from Rutgers after four seasons.
Pounders is the third offensive linemen added to the 2025 Signing Class
Louisville Volleyball Advances to NCAA Finals With 3-1 Over Pitt
Lawson recorded 65 tackles and 5.5 sacks last season at Abilene Christian.
Shough Named Finalist for Comeback Player of the Year Award