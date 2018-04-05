The new portion of the stadium will include around 6,000 new seats and will included field-level suites, new luxury boxes and a new premium club section. In addition to the new seats and big screens, the expansion addressed a number of issues with the previous football complex, expanding the weight room and team meeting rooms.

On Coach Petrino's blog site (linked here), the coach gave an update on the progress.

"The stadium expansion is really coming along," Petrino wrote. " The construction crew has finished the concrete work in the north end zone surrounding the Football Complex, and it is looking incredible! Much of the interior space is identified. The drywall is up and the primer will be going on the walls very soon."

The structure of the new seating areas is up and the steel work is mostly complete. Petrino and his staff were able to watch the progress from their offices.

"This project was a huge undertaking on a tight schedule, but a lot of work has gone into it and is apparent throughout," Petrino said. "On the outside, the brick work is being completed to tie the new space in with the existing structure, windows have been installed on the north side of the building and the field level suites are now well-defined.

"On the inside, the rehabilitation pools have been installed in the training room, the weight room is huge and the club area will be a great spot for our fans to view the game."

Stadium Manager Michael Ortman said Louisville fans will be in for a treat when the stadium opens this Fall.

“With our football season just around the corner and the Grand Opening of our amazing, new stadium expansion coming into focus, Messer Construction has been leading our great group of sub-contractors toward the path of completion," Ortman said. "On a daily basis there are many exciting parts to this project that are coming together, and in the end they will provide us with a first-class facility for our great University."

Click here to view the video walkthrough of the facility.