This will be the first in a series of behind the scenes articles that detail how Louisville and Bobby Petrino missed on several elite in-state talents over the last two seasons.

Louisville missed on the following in-state players the last two recruiting cycles: Rondale Moore, Tahj Rice, AJ McDuffie, Stephen Herron, Jacob Lacey, JJ Weaver, Wandale Robinson, Milton Wright, Jared Casey.

All were three star prospects or above from Kentucky who held commit-able offers from Louisville and went elsewhere. These misses played a significant part in Petrino's demise and lack-luster 2019 recruiting class that currently sits at ten verbal commitments, many of which are very shaky.

If a college football program is going to recruit at an elite level its head coach has to close the deal on years of hard work and relationship building in order to sign top talent. Assistant coaches get their foot in the door with prospects. They often offer scholarships, set up official visits then show prospects around campus and town, but the head coach has got to be the one to assure players, moms, and dads, that their best interests are important and they will be treated fairly. It is the head coaches job to answer the tough questions and allay fears that assistant coaches just don't have the power to handle.

This usually happens in the prospect's living room surrounded by family, friends, coaches, and handlers. Urban Meyer, Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Jimbo Fisher, and Kirby Smart are finishers. They travel many miles in short sequence to sit on copious couches and woof down plenty of home cooked meals they’d probably never have touch otherwise, all in order to close the deal on big time recruits that will win them games and keep them employed. As horrible as all of that may sound, it's the nature of a zero sum beast of a game were no points are given for second place.

With that in mind, Bobby Petrino's firing with two games left in the season has a poetic ring to it for me because the guy just simply couldn't finish and recruiting failures don't make for enticing content people want to read.

Louisville's failure to land local freshman phenom Rondale Moore last year was the biggest misstep on the recruiting trail.

Here's the inside story on how Louisville missed on Moore...