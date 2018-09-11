Opening Statement

COACH PETRINO: “Obviously, the game was a new experience – the way the rain came down and going in and out of the locker room three times in the first quarter. But, when I watched the video, I saw a lot of good things. I saw improvement. Our special teams played really well, besides (redshirt sophomore cornerback/kick returner) Rodjay (Burns) doing a great job with his returns. It was fun to see him do that. He had some really good blocks and some really good hold-ups, and you saw guys on that team really working extremely hard to give him some room to make the plays. We had a couple that hit the ground, so we end up putting two returners back there because the ball kept rolling when it hit the ground, but we had a huge advantage on special teams with what we did returning punts and what (redshirt junior) Mason (King) did punting the ball. So, that was great to see. I think Mason had a 44-yard average and no return yards at all against us, so it was a huge advantage there. Our kickoff cover team did a great job. Guys ran with a lot of energy and showed a lot of speed on it, and very physical. I like that group. They take a lot of pride in it. They kind of kicked away from (freshman kick returner/running back) Hassan (Hall) on our kickoffs, so we weren’t able to get the return that we had there. And we’ve got to be able to swing it and make it go the other way, so we’re going to work on that this week. But, I thought special teams gave us a huge advantage.

“As far as the defense went, I still like the way they’re playing – the attitude, the speed, how hard they’re playing. We’ve got to learn the game better. We’re still making some mistakes on where we’re supposed to fit, what runs are coming at us, so we’re still in the process of learning with a bunch of young guys. But, they’re working extremely hard at it. When you look at losing Jonathan (Greenard), I really thought we had great production from the guys that stepped in. (Redshirt sophomore defensive end) Tabarius Peterson had a really good game, the best game he’s had since he’s been here. (Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman) Derek Dorsey did a good job again, and (freshman defensive end) Jarrett Jackson had a good game, one of the highest production games on the defensive front, caused a fumble, got a sack, I think he had three tackles, and did a really nice job of playing with his hands and shedding and making tackles. It was great to see that show up on video. He’s a very talented young guy that will help us as the year goes on, so I was excited about that. Rodjay did a good job on defense, too. Besides playing on punt returning, he played both nickel and corner, had a lot of factor points. I thought played really physical at the nickel spot, which was really good to see. That helps us a lot.

“As far as the offense goes, I was really happy with our offensive line, and I thought those guys at halftime, and on the sideline, did a great job of leading, did a great job of giving us energy and momentum, particularly, when (redshirt freshman quarterback) Malik (Cunningham) came in. I watched them all kind of go over there, couple of them individually at a time and a couple guys together, pat him on the helmet. That was something I really like to see. I liked even better when they went out there and blocked and did a better job of blocking for them. I thought (redshirt senior running back) Jeremy Smith did a nice job and gave us some physical hard running, broke some tackles. I was impressed with him. And then, (redshirt freshman running back) Colin (Wilson) hit a couple big runs at the end. But, you know, it was a weird game. I’ll just say that. The different circumstances with the weather and field position and rain, I thought it played to the disadvantage of (redshirt sophomore quarterback Jawon) Puma (Pass). He had a couple of bad breaks. First third down, we had the ball right in the receiver’s hands and we drop it. But, I watched Puma come out from halftime and I saw him limping, and I watched him do his drops, and he wasn’t doing good on his drops. I sent our trainer over there to talk to him. I said, ‘Hey, go find out what’s the matter with him.’ And he went over there and Jawon said, ‘No, I’m fine, I’m fine. Nothing’s wrong with me.’ So, he wouldn’t tell him anything, but I knew there was something wrong with him, and I was wondering, should I give him a shot in the second half or not, and I decided to because I have confidence in him. I believe in him. He’s going to be a really good player for us. But then, when he came out and we weren’t able to move the ball, I just thought it was time to make a move, and I was happy with the way Malik came in and played. We’ll see how it all plays out. It was good to see Malik have success. But, I believe in Puma. I believe he’s a really good football player and a good quarterback, so we’ll just keep working forward at it.”

(On the quarterback situation)

“The first thing is to see how they come out and what kind of health that we have. How is Jawon? How is his physical health? Turf toe is not something that is easy to get over right away. It is very painful and it’s in his big toe and the joint in his big toe. It’s not a serious injury. It’s one that can bother you, especially as a quarterback, so we just got to see how he is and where he’s at. Malik’s just got to keep getting better, keep working at it, keep getting better.”

(On his confidence in Malik Cunningham)

“I thought he had a really good … going back to spring ball, I thought he had a really good spring game. One of the things with a guy like Lamar Jackson, Malik Cunningham, Stefan LeFors, is you don’t know how good they are until it’s live. You do all your drill work, you do all your throws, you do all the plays, but until it’s live and you have to tackle them, you might not know how good they are. Stefan used to throw the ball into the ground and get upset about it, but when it was game time, he was either going to complete the pass or run and get a whole bunch of yards. In spring, we had a couple scrimmages that were live when Malik ran across the line of scrimmage, and he excelled. He showed the difference, the different player he really is when it’s live tackle. When we came back in the fall, I couldn’t get myself to make it that. If he gets hurt in a live tackle in fall ball, we have no time to get him ready or get anybody else ready, so I just couldn’t do it. You just don’t know as a quarterback until it’s live, guy with that type of skill to run.”

(On freshman quarterback Jordan Travis’ throws vs. Indiana State and how he reacted to going in the game)

“Yeah, I was wishing they’d catch it. I think Jordan’s going to be a really, really good player. He’s probably got the stronger arm than any of them. He can really snap his wrist and get good velocity on the ball, throw it really deep. He has really good instincts, some things we’ve seen from Lamar when he first got here, being able to see things and quickly get the ball out. That’s shown up a lot in practice. We give him a lot of reps. It’s all new to him. You get some of these guys like him in high school and they’re all no-huddle – didn’t have to call a huddle to put anybody in motion. It takes a little bit of time to get over that, the stress of that. It stresses him out, so we try to do it more and more each practice. Last night, we practiced for a long time with the young guys and try to get that, so he gets used to doing it. He can really wing it, he can really throw the ball. I don’t know if I should use those four games, one of the four games, on that or not, but I decided to.”



