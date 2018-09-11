Petrino Press Conference
Opening Statement
COACH PETRINO: “Obviously, the game was a new experience – the way the rain came down and going in and out of the locker room three times in the first quarter. But, when I watched the video, I saw a lot of good things. I saw improvement. Our special teams played really well, besides (redshirt sophomore cornerback/kick returner) Rodjay (Burns) doing a great job with his returns. It was fun to see him do that. He had some really good blocks and some really good hold-ups, and you saw guys on that team really working extremely hard to give him some room to make the plays. We had a couple that hit the ground, so we end up putting two returners back there because the ball kept rolling when it hit the ground, but we had a huge advantage on special teams with what we did returning punts and what (redshirt junior) Mason (King) did punting the ball. So, that was great to see. I think Mason had a 44-yard average and no return yards at all against us, so it was a huge advantage there. Our kickoff cover team did a great job. Guys ran with a lot of energy and showed a lot of speed on it, and very physical. I like that group. They take a lot of pride in it. They kind of kicked away from (freshman kick returner/running back) Hassan (Hall) on our kickoffs, so we weren’t able to get the return that we had there. And we’ve got to be able to swing it and make it go the other way, so we’re going to work on that this week. But, I thought special teams gave us a huge advantage.
“As far as the defense went, I still like the way they’re playing – the attitude, the speed, how hard they’re playing. We’ve got to learn the game better. We’re still making some mistakes on where we’re supposed to fit, what runs are coming at us, so we’re still in the process of learning with a bunch of young guys. But, they’re working extremely hard at it. When you look at losing Jonathan (Greenard), I really thought we had great production from the guys that stepped in. (Redshirt sophomore defensive end) Tabarius Peterson had a really good game, the best game he’s had since he’s been here. (Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman) Derek Dorsey did a good job again, and (freshman defensive end) Jarrett Jackson had a good game, one of the highest production games on the defensive front, caused a fumble, got a sack, I think he had three tackles, and did a really nice job of playing with his hands and shedding and making tackles. It was great to see that show up on video. He’s a very talented young guy that will help us as the year goes on, so I was excited about that. Rodjay did a good job on defense, too. Besides playing on punt returning, he played both nickel and corner, had a lot of factor points. I thought played really physical at the nickel spot, which was really good to see. That helps us a lot.
“As far as the offense goes, I was really happy with our offensive line, and I thought those guys at halftime, and on the sideline, did a great job of leading, did a great job of giving us energy and momentum, particularly, when (redshirt freshman quarterback) Malik (Cunningham) came in. I watched them all kind of go over there, couple of them individually at a time and a couple guys together, pat him on the helmet. That was something I really like to see. I liked even better when they went out there and blocked and did a better job of blocking for them. I thought (redshirt senior running back) Jeremy Smith did a nice job and gave us some physical hard running, broke some tackles. I was impressed with him. And then, (redshirt freshman running back) Colin (Wilson) hit a couple big runs at the end. But, you know, it was a weird game. I’ll just say that. The different circumstances with the weather and field position and rain, I thought it played to the disadvantage of (redshirt sophomore quarterback Jawon) Puma (Pass). He had a couple of bad breaks. First third down, we had the ball right in the receiver’s hands and we drop it. But, I watched Puma come out from halftime and I saw him limping, and I watched him do his drops, and he wasn’t doing good on his drops. I sent our trainer over there to talk to him. I said, ‘Hey, go find out what’s the matter with him.’ And he went over there and Jawon said, ‘No, I’m fine, I’m fine. Nothing’s wrong with me.’ So, he wouldn’t tell him anything, but I knew there was something wrong with him, and I was wondering, should I give him a shot in the second half or not, and I decided to because I have confidence in him. I believe in him. He’s going to be a really good player for us. But then, when he came out and we weren’t able to move the ball, I just thought it was time to make a move, and I was happy with the way Malik came in and played. We’ll see how it all plays out. It was good to see Malik have success. But, I believe in Puma. I believe he’s a really good football player and a good quarterback, so we’ll just keep working forward at it.”
(On the quarterback situation)
“The first thing is to see how they come out and what kind of health that we have. How is Jawon? How is his physical health? Turf toe is not something that is easy to get over right away. It is very painful and it’s in his big toe and the joint in his big toe. It’s not a serious injury. It’s one that can bother you, especially as a quarterback, so we just got to see how he is and where he’s at. Malik’s just got to keep getting better, keep working at it, keep getting better.”
(On his confidence in Malik Cunningham)
“I thought he had a really good … going back to spring ball, I thought he had a really good spring game. One of the things with a guy like Lamar Jackson, Malik Cunningham, Stefan LeFors, is you don’t know how good they are until it’s live. You do all your drill work, you do all your throws, you do all the plays, but until it’s live and you have to tackle them, you might not know how good they are. Stefan used to throw the ball into the ground and get upset about it, but when it was game time, he was either going to complete the pass or run and get a whole bunch of yards. In spring, we had a couple scrimmages that were live when Malik ran across the line of scrimmage, and he excelled. He showed the difference, the different player he really is when it’s live tackle. When we came back in the fall, I couldn’t get myself to make it that. If he gets hurt in a live tackle in fall ball, we have no time to get him ready or get anybody else ready, so I just couldn’t do it. You just don’t know as a quarterback until it’s live, guy with that type of skill to run.”
(On freshman quarterback Jordan Travis’ throws vs. Indiana State and how he reacted to going in the game)
“Yeah, I was wishing they’d catch it. I think Jordan’s going to be a really, really good player. He’s probably got the stronger arm than any of them. He can really snap his wrist and get good velocity on the ball, throw it really deep. He has really good instincts, some things we’ve seen from Lamar when he first got here, being able to see things and quickly get the ball out. That’s shown up a lot in practice. We give him a lot of reps. It’s all new to him. You get some of these guys like him in high school and they’re all no-huddle – didn’t have to call a huddle to put anybody in motion. It takes a little bit of time to get over that, the stress of that. It stresses him out, so we try to do it more and more each practice. Last night, we practiced for a long time with the young guys and try to get that, so he gets used to doing it. He can really wing it, he can really throw the ball. I don’t know if I should use those four games, one of the four games, on that or not, but I decided to.”
(On whether Malik Cunningham’s ability is skill or coaching considering he was able to make a positive play when he had a free rusher coming at him)
“Yeah, he couldn’t do that at all until he got here. It’s all coaching (laughter). He’s just a great athlete, a tremendous athlete. Good instincts, feels it - can feel it sometimes - but you coach to technique and you coach the reads, the progressions, understanding protections. But, they have to have instincts. Each quarterback has to have instincts, and some of them have the instinct to be able to make a guy miss and run. Some have the instincts to shuffle in the pocket and make the pass. They all have their special talent.”
(On what percentage of Pass’ struggles vs. Indiana State were weather related)
“I don’t know. I’m not big on percentages, but it was hard out there. It was. I haven’t been in rain like that, coming down like that. Looking back on it, I probably should have just handed the ball off. That’s hard to do. You start the game and all of the sudden, it’s a downpour and our first play is a pass play. So, you try to go ahead and run the game plan; make sure the players have confidence in it. But it probably was a bad call by me.”
(On whether he would use two quarterbacks in tandem)
“Going into the season, it was my idea that we’d have one and he’s our starter and we’d go play. We have used two quarterbacks here before. When Stefan was a senior, we felt like Brian (Brohm) was going to be the future. We were really looking forward, so we brought him in the second quarter and he played the second quarter. He did a good job, it prepared him well. It was hard to defend us because it was like two different offenses. It was hard on Stefan. I think he did a good job of really focusing on the team in doing that. It’s really the only time I’ve played two quarterbacks. I’m not totally against it, but I think we need to get them healthy and see where they’re at.”
(On sophomore linebacker Dorian Etheridge’s status)
“Actually, it’s good news on Dorian. When he left the game, they weren’t very sure, so they went and x-rayed it. He has nothing broken. He’s got an ankle sprain. I’m not sure exactly where he’ll be for this Saturday’s game, but we’re working to get him prepared for it and prepared to practice Tuesday or Wednesday. It was good news, there’s no question about that.”
(On the new redshirt rule and whether it make decisions on how much to play players easier or more difficult)
“I think it’s easier to put a guy in there and go, knowing that I still have three more games to do it. This was a game where we really wanted to have the sun out, be shining, come out and play well, get a lead and get experience for guys. We had some guys that we planned on playing to use one of their four games that we weren’t able to get into the game because they just never got in a situation where there was enough time to put them in and make it worth doing. We had to change a little bit as we were sitting in here with it raining outside.”
(On the offensive line shakeup of redshirt junior Nate Scheler and redshirt senior Lukayus McNeil)
“No, that’s how we started. We started with Lukayus at one tackle and (sophomore offensive lineman) Mekhi (Becton) at the other. Then, we put (sophomore offensive lineman) Cole (Bentley) at a guard and (redshirt senior offensive lineman) Linwood (Foy) at a guard and then started Scheler at center. It’s something I’ve been thinking and considering for a couple of weeks now, and I wanted to see us practice that way. I liked the way we practiced that way. The first year we were here, we put Jamon Brown and Big John (Miller) together on the same side, thinking that we’d be real powerful, but we needed to have Jamon at the other tackle spot. I wanted to see how Mekhi would play out there on the open end all by himself, and he did a really good job. We had power blocking. Looking back on Lukayus’ career, the number of wins we’ve had with him starting at tackle has been very good. So, I’m trying to make sure we get the best combination together. It felt like this was the time, this last week in practice, was the time to really look at it and go. (Senior offensive lineman) Kenny (Thomas) rotated in there all week at practice. Actually, Cole went back and forth from center to guard. I liked the way it worked out."
On the status of redshirt junior linebacker Jonathan Greenard)
“I don’t have anything more on him. I know it’s an extended period of time, but I don’t know the exact number.” (Follow-up: “It’s not certain that he’s out for the season?) “Not that I’m aware of, no.”
(On the running back situation)
“I thought that Jeremy did a really good job. I know Jeremy can play and play really well. He’s done that for us. He’s led us to victories. He’s got to get in shape. That was a big thing for him. He’s been here for just a couple weeks. He’s worked really hard at it. Like last Sunday, when we were off, he came in and put in his own work. I would bet he came in today and got some conditioning work in, all on his own when the players have their day off because he’s trying to get back to where he can carry the ball five, six, seven, eight times in a row. (Redshirt junior running back) Trey Smith was out. He wasn’t able to get into the game. He did practice a little bit late on Thursday. We made the decision not to put him out there. Colin had a good week of practice, his best week of practice. He did a good job when he got his attempts in the game. And I still like getting those young guys out there. Keep trying to change the speed. And I thought that Hassan’s done a nice job and I think he’ll continue to get work.
(On his confidence in Malik’s throwing ability)
“He can throw it. He can make the throws you need to make. No question.”
(On Jeremy Smith’s return to Louisville)
“No doubt about it. I think there was some influence from family members and stuff that thought he would be able to go play somewhere close to home and get scholarship, and maybe really didn’t understand the situation that some schools take a graduate transfer. So, he ended up where- I was trying to check on him all the time. I was trying to ask (running backs coach) Kolby (Smith), ‘Have you heard from Jeremy? Have you heard anything?’ With the thought in my mind because we did have Lamar Atkins come back. He thought he was going to go somewhere and play and ended up with nowhere to go, so he came back and did a really nice job for us his senior year. Jeremy called and said, ‘Hey, things didn’t work out the way I thought they were going to work out.’ (It) gives him an opportunity to play this year and gives him an opportunity to maybe play even after this year, too. Worked out great.”
(On if his opinion of Malik changed and how close he is to competing for starting job)
“I’ve always had a really high opinion of him since the day he got here. Even recruiting. When we were recruiting Malik, the thing I liked best about him was that he played quarterback his entire life. He has the instincts and the knowledge for making throws and moving in the pocket. Watched all his high school tape and we have an old receiver at his old high school, Damien Dorsey. I was down there, spending a lot of time down there. The head coach ran a great offense. You could see his instincts and the way he could make the throws, and his knowledge. And then when it wasn’t there his speed. I’ve always had a really high opinion of him and I thought he played really well the other night. He’s a very competitive young man that is very confident. When we were recruiting him, one of the major things to his dad was that he was going to be a quarterback because there were a lot of other places, like Lamar, that they were recruiting him … I know one school wanted him to play corner. Had a scholarship for him if he would be a corner. But he wanted to be a quarterback, and he’s been a quarterback his entire life.”
(On if Lukayus McNeil was miffed about Mekhi Becton receiving the carry at the goal line)
“I don’t know. In the spring, we had a goal-line tackle drill one day and right at the end of it, I decided to call Mekhi’s name out. He ran right in the end zone. Lukayus really hasn’t had his tryout yet. I heard during the week he was pouting a little bit because he wanted to carry the ball and get it in the end zone. But it was fun, they like doing that. It’s fun in practice because when you call that personnel out in practice everyone starts smiling and getting some energy. It’s just something that’s good for the team.”
(On when he will decide the quarterback situation)
“Maybe I’ll call up (Alabama head coach Nick) Saban and see how he figured it out. I just really want to see him come out in practice and see how he’s moving around and going. Once I see that and see how we’re doing, then I’ll have a good idea.”