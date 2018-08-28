Opening Statement COACH PETRINO: “First, just let me say our thoughts and prayers are with John Asher’s family. Obviously, everyone here knows him – great guy, great man. He’ll be really missed. (The) 45th anniversary of Paul Rogers – congratulations Paul, excited about that, that’s a heck of a deal. “And now, it’s game week. It’s a good time for us. What we did is, Friday night, we had a ‘mock game,’ which is part-scrimmage and part-situations, and a lot of special teams. You’ve got to get all the special teams work, with all the things that could come up in special teams. But, I like the way it was done. We did a good job with it. Our players did a good job with it, preparing for it, and then, they come in on Saturday morning and we do a team run, and then, came back last night and had our start-of-the week practice for Alabama. Today’s their day off, we always do that early in the year, have Monday as their day off. That’s when some of our players take labs and have later classes, and then sometimes later in the year, we change it to Sunday as the day off. It works out better for Monday, so our first real practice again tomorrow for the Alabama game. “But, we’re excited for it. Fired up for our team. I think we’ve had a good camp. We’ve grown and gotten better. I think we’ve learned a lot about our players, they’ve learned about each other, and we’re excited to play a game. We’re certainly at that point where we’re tired of hitting and tackling, and going against each other, so it’s time for a game, and we’ve got a good one playing the defending national champions. Great tradition, very well-coached team, with a lot of really good players. It’s a great challenge for us. We’re looking forward to it. We’re excited. We need to have a good week of practice, good week of preparation—not just practice, but the entire week of preparation, and the meetings and the studying, and really understanding. It seems like we’ve been working for this game for a long, long time, so it’s nice to finally get here and get the week going.” On players who unexpectedly became starters: COACH PETRINO: “No, and I think we hand out the two-deep right after the press conference. But, no, I think we’re pretty much … we’ve had some really good competition and we still have some competition going on. This is the tentative starting lineup, and obviously, you’ve still got to practice and work to get better in practice, and work to keep your job in practice. But, it’s pretty close to where we fought it would be when we started the season and there hasn’t been a whole lot of change, luckily (knocks on table).” On performance of senior wide receiver Jaylen Smith in practice: COACH PETRINO: “I was excited to see the shape that he’s in, and how he was able to handle the load in practice, the reps, and be able to do anything and everything. He did go through the scrimmage the other night, the mock game the other night—did a nice job, caught some nice passes, so that was good to see. I think he’s in good condition, ready to go. So, I was happy about that, and that’s a credit to our trainers and the other things we have to allow kids to condition: the underground treadmill, the other treadmill that lowers your weight, and the ability to go ahead and condition when you’re not fully healthy. I was a little bit surprised how good of condition he was in.”

On performance of redshirt sophomore quarterback Jawon Pass in camp: COACH PETRINO: “I think he’s getting there as the leader. The first thing you have to do as a quarterback is do your job really well, to be a leader. You have to be able to direct and change the mood at times. And I’ve seen him see that and do it, and demand kids to pick it up and get going. So, that was really good to see. It’s his time. He’s ready to go. He’s been preparing for this for a long time. He just needs to relax, have a good week of practice. He did really well Friday night. I was really excited about how sharp he was, how accurate he was, and his decision making, so we’re going to focus on decision making and execution all week long in practice.” On the challenges of preparing for the possibility of two Alabama quarterbacks, not knowing which one will play on Saturday: COACH PETRINO: “Yeah, and one of them only played a half, and then cranked the ball deep and did a great job throwing the football. We've been having to prepare for both of them. They both can run, and they're both big 220-pound guys that can run with big hips that are hard to tackle, so the thing we have to do is get in position to make the tackles when they do run and do a great job of form tackling and getting extra guys to the ball. They're very sound on everything that they do – protection, run game, their RPO game that they do. We've got to be able to recognize splits and formations and tips and try to have an idea what's coming before the ball’s snapped.” On the development of the defense under new coordinator Brian VanGorder: COACH PETRINO: “I've liked our camp. Like I said last week, our attitude, our toughness and our commitment to effort has really showed up in camp. I felt like the other night that our assignments and speed, we were playing faster because we knew what we were doing. There wasn't a lot of hesitation out there. So, I was happy with the way we ran to the football and the way we tackled, and the attitude that we're playing with is what you need.”