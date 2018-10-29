Bobby, as you’ve watched film throughout the season, are you able to, I'm assuming, but are you able to pinpoint some of the reasons as to how this resulted in a 2-6 season with some of the losses that have been as large as they have?

“I mean, every game is a little bit different. We are very young. There was no question about that, and very inexperienced on defense. I think offensively it took us a little longer to get started than I thought it would. We just haven't been able to match people when they've scored, and we haven't been able to outscore them. The Boston College game, I felt like our defense played good for three quarters, and offensively, we struggled in that game, and physically, got beat up on the front. So, it's kind of been something that each week has been a little bit different. That's kind of what happens when you're not in a good football team. Right now, we're not a good football team.”

Are you confident that you're the one that can fix those issues?

“Yeah, I believe in myself. I believe in what I've been able to do as a coach. We’ll grow, and we’ll get better.”

At this point in the season, again with the defense, that seems to be the biggest problem right now. You’ve played eight games. What can you do from here?

“You try to get them in better position, just like I talked about. As a coaching staff, we’ve got to get our guys in better position, get them to work together, understand exactly what they're supposed to do. Tackle better and run full speed to the ball.”

Are you making the same mistakes or are they different mistakes? What’s happening with the defense?

“Like I said, sometimes we’re not putting them in good enough positions. So, we’ve got to do a better job as a staff doing that. And then, we’ve got to do our job first. Sometimes, you don’t do your job and you don’t trust that your teammates going to do his job, so you come out of what your responsibility is, and then, it makes it worse. It opens up the hole where you’re supposed to be, and that happened a number of times. Then, our safeties really have to understand that the run-pass, and when it’s run, fire and get downhill to their proper spot and make the tackle.”

I think the opening line was 37 points this weekend. I know you don't pay attention to that stuff, but do you recall feeling like—ever as a coach, you were in a position as tough as this week against Clemson on the road?

“I mean they're a good football team. They’ve been a good football team since we've been in the conference with them. But, I don't know anything about any lines, but I know when you put the video on and you watch them play, it's a great challenge.”

What message can you give your team to give them the belief that they can win on Saturday?

“Well, what you have to do is go out and practice hard. Do everything you can to get in the game and try to get it into the fourth quarter. That's what you have to be able to do is try to get it into the fourth quarter. There have been games in the past that teams have went in there and beat them, so you have to rely on the fact that we're going to just give our best effort and play as hard as we possibly can.”

Each week, your message has been “Got to get back on the practice field, got to get to work, got to get things fixed.” But, do you have a different message for the players as far as being able to deal with being stuck in a five-game losing streak at all?

“That's what you do, is you go on the practice field and work to get better. The biggest message that you have for your team is that you have to be able to stay together and stay positive and not let this affect you. Not let defeat affect you. And understand that you have to overcome obstacles in life. You have to overcome setbacks, and that there's no quick fixes. There's no magic wand that you can put out there. There's no one in that locker room that wants to be 2-6, I can tell you that. Unfortunately, we're not a good enough football team right now that we are where we thought we would be and what we want to do.”

Did you have any fear or indication at all back in August when you watched this team get ready for the season that this kind of season could happen?

“I think what I did is, I really felt like, ‘Hey, the defense is really starting to get better because we’re making this more competitive in practice.’ In spring ball, I had some fears about the offense is going up and down the field on this defense, and they’re young and inexperienced, we’re making a lot of mistakes. As we got into camp I thought, ‘Well this defense has really improved. Maybe it wasn’t that the defense improved, but we just weren’t executing the way we needed to on offense.”

You mentioned that you have confidence that the players are still bought into the program and the coaches. Is it a better gauge in the individuals in practice, or is it a better gauge in the games and watching the film to see if the guys are fully bought in and competing at a high level throughout the game?

“It’s certainly both. There’s no question about that. It’s also in all athletics, private victories always succeed public victories. You have to be able to do things in practice and be successful in the one-on-one drill and do it there before you actually go out and do it in the game. But, certainly, you’ve got to gauge both of them, there’s no question about that. If you go out in practice and you don’t have the focus and the effort and the concentration that you need, then you’re never going to get it done in the game.”

Have you seen any signs of that being the case?

“No, this team has done a good job of working hard and working to get better. Like I said, I think that’s why you’ve seen the offense improve and get better. You’ve seen our special teams – particularly our punt return and our punt team and kick off cover team. I’m not happy with where we’ve been on our kick-off return. We’ve got to execute better and get better blocks because we have a really special returner. We have to block better for him.”