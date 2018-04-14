Louisville fans like night games. Coach Bobby Petrino said he wouldn't mind if the Spring Game stayed on Friday night from now on.

This year's Spring Game was scheduled to be played Saturday at 1 p.m., but bad weather forecasts earlier in the week brought Petrino to ask UofL officials if the game could be moved.

Louisville's new athletic director Vince Tyra worked with Petrino to get the game moved to Friday night and the weather - and the crowd - was great.