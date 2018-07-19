Q. Your teams have moved the ball at every level of coaching, every place you've been, and yet I don't think we've ever seen the yards and points that we saw during the last couple of seasons. Walk us through what's your vision of the post-Lamar Jackson era? What's this offense going to look like this year?BOBBY PETRINO: Yeah, I mean, I expect us to be better. I expect us to be more balanced, the ability to get more guys involved, particularly in the running game. I really like our receiving corps coming back. I really think it's one of the strongest corps coming back. I forgot Jaylen missed three games and still had that many catches and that many touchdowns, and Dez is a guy that can really go get the ball and adjust to the ball. Seth is a big, physical guy that really runs well after the catch.And like Jaylen said, we have some really good young speed guys that will be able to come in and help us create plays and maybe give us a little different flavor in the run after the catch, and guys that can create more after the catch. And then I think that we'll do well at quarterback. Puma is a really good player that's really been an inspiration to all of us because at the quarterback position it's one of transfer throughout the country. He's a very highly recruited young guy with high expectations and came in and sat and supported Lamar at everything that he did. He never once came into my office with any talk about transferring, and I really respect that, and I know he has the respect of all of his teammates on how he's performed every time that he's went out on the field.We've got a great group of tight ends. I think that's maybe the unknown because we've got three really good tight ends that we can do different things with personnel groupings and a much more experienced offensive line. You might not get the chunks out of one guy like we have the last couple years, but overall they've all got to make up for it and be more productive than we've been.

Q. Running backs?

BOBBY PETRINO: Running backs are a good group. Tre Smith had a great spring. He really showed his ability to run between the tackles and get yards after contact and protect the quarterback. A lot of times young running backs don't play because you don't trust them to protect the quarterback. But we trust him now to do that.And then Dae Williams and Colin Wilson are two big physical guys, and Colin has some special skills as far as his movement in and out of holes. Tobias Little is a guy that played fullback for us last year, and then we started giving him the football, and he's a 245-pound guy that can play tailback and catch the ball out of the backfield.I think overall it's a really good group. What we need to find out is who wants to separate from the pack, who wants to become the featured back, and you do that by hard work and practice.

Q. You mentioned the quarterback as a position of transfer. Do you have a sense of why that is or how it's gotten that way?

BOBBY PETRINO: Yeah, I think it's just been that way for a long time. The way I look at it is here's a guy that was probably their best player in high school, probably has been playing every game since he was six years old, and been one of the best players out on the field, and now you come in and you sit and you take him away. You play six, seven, eight wide receivers, four or five defensive ends/ outside linebackers, but you play one quarterback. That's how it's always been. Everyone wants one starter and let him play.So I think that the guy behind him gets impatient and wants to go find a place where he can be the guy.

Q. I wanted to ask you your early impressions of Jawon Pass as a leader, how he's embraced that role of taking over for Lamar Jackson.

BOBBY PETRINO: Yeah, I think what Jaylen said is really true. He's a natural leader. When he stepped on campus, you could see that. One of the things I like so much about Puma was -- like when I would go coach Lamar, go to him and coach him after a play and run down the field, I would turn around and run into Jawon. He would follow me so he could hear what I was saying to him. He's very, very competitive, but he is a little bit low keyed. He's like -- keep his emotions in check. We're working on that, working on getting him to walk just a little bit faster, get to the line of scrimmage just a little bit faster and get guys going a little bit more. But I do know this, I do know every player on our team respects him and is looking forward to playing with him.

Q. What are your feelings about the new redshirt rule, and how will you use that at Louisville?

BOBBY PETRINO: Yeah, I mean, I like the rule. I think it's a good rule. I'm getting old, so I remember way back when we changed the schedule from 11 games to 12 games. There was supposed to be a piece of pie out there for the head coaches, that we'll change it to 12 games and give everyone five years of eligibility, which never did happen, so that's really what I was always liking. But I think it's a good deal. What I'm going to try to do is try to find a list of freshmen that I really think can play early and help us and maybe play the entire season and utilize them in the first four games of the year and see where they're at and see if they can continue to improve and help us and make a decision. Then I think we'll have another group of guys that you say, hey, he's not ready right now, either it's physically or mentally or hasn't adjusted to the speed. Let him continue to practice.We work our redshirts and guys that don't play a lot in the game on Sunday nights, let them continue to work on that and then utilize them in the last four games of the year and get them experience and help us in the bowl game. So that's kind of the plan going in. And then we're going to have to be able to improvise and adjust.

Q. We had a head coach in the room earlier today that said progress in this league is not easy. You're heading into your ninth year, 66-35 as an ACC head coach. How has the progress been for you in this league?

BOBBY PETRINO: Yeah, I think that it's a very, very competitive league. Some of those wins that you're talking about we were back in either Conference USA or the Big East, and those conferences you maybe had two, sometimes three games a year where you felt like when you stepped on the field you were better than the other team. It's not that way in our conference. Everybody has really good players. Everybody are very well-coached. So you have to be able to do it week in and week out in your preparation and your performance on the field. That's what makes it so difficult.I feel like we've knocked on the door a few times. I want to see us get over the hump and get to that championship game here.

Q. One thing that I don't think we spoke about as you were going through the positions, special teams, it seems like on paper it should be pretty good this season.

BOBBY PETRINO: Yeah, I feel great about our special teams. We've got a very, very good kicker back that had great year for us last year, and we have our punter back, both of them returning, both had really good years. A returning long snapper that snapped for us last year as a true freshman. So our specialists should be really good.I like our cover teams because I feel like we're a faster team than we were, and usually when you're a faster team, you cover punts and kickoffs much better. But we've got to be able to do a better job on our punt return team and creating 1st downs or changing the field with our punt return team.

Q. You talked about having a lot of young guys who could come in and be very influential and could bring a lot of flavor to the team. What has been a key emphasis of their development?

BOBBY PETRINO: Yeah, the biggest thing and the reason you see freshmen playing now is because they're on campus now for two months. We had most of them that were here in June. We do have eight guys that joined us in January. Some of them were freshmen that graduated early. Some were junior college transfers. But they're able to get around the players and get to know each other and become comfortable that, hey, I'm as good as these guys.But the biggest challenge is understanding the playbook, really knowing what we're trying to do on offense and defense, and then understanding the other side of the ball, because besides the playbook that you have to learn for us to do, the other team is doing more, too, more formations, more motions, more schemes. So you have to be able to know a lot more about the total game of football, and that always challenges some guys. And then you add to it that everybody you're practicing against and everyone you're playing against was the best player at their high school, too. So the game is faster. So some guys, it doesn't bother. They adjust to the speed of the game and they're ready to go right now. Some guys it takes a little bit of time to get used to how fast the game really is.

Q. I know it's still early, but you do have Alabama week 1. Are the guys extra excited, extra motivated? What's their preparation been like?

BOBBY PETRINO: Yeah, I think it certainly is a big game for us, and obviously Alabama being the national champions and the tradition that they have, I see it as a great challenge. You know, and I don't think that our guys are extra excited about it, but I think it motivated them throughout the winter, throughout spring ball, throughout the summer workouts to work extremely hard. But the number one thing we have to do is believe that we can go down there and beat them so that when you truly believe in something, then you go out and play your best, play to your best of your ability, and that's what's important for us. If there's any disbelief at all, usually you underachieve, and that's the main thing we can't do. We need to go play our best game to give us an opportunity to win.

Q. You mentioned getting over the hump and your desire to get over the hump. What does it take for your team personally to reach that level, and particularly to supplant the team has represented the Atlantic in the championship the last three years?

BOBBY PETRINO: Yeah, you just probably said it. You have to beat Clemson. There's no question about that. And obviously Florida State has been a really good team in our division. We've competed with Clemson three out of the four years. We were right there to win the game in the last play and weren't able to get it done. Last year they got the best of us. That's one of the things you have to do.But then you have to be consistent throughout the year. You can't have a bad game. So our consistency and our performance has to improve so that you continue to get that opportunity to win the championship.

Q. With Alabama there in the opening weekend, how do you prepare for them knowing their quarterback situation where both Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are in the mix?

BOBBY PETRINO: Yeah, you have to prepare for both of them. I think that's the thing we weren't able to find out in spring ball was who the starter is going to be because he had a broken thumb and didn't practice in spring ball. Both of them are great player. Hurts has got an unbelievable record. And then the other guy came in in the National Championship game in the second half and showed how accurate of a passer he is and was able to execute their offense at a very, very high level. You have to be able to prepare for both of them.We've been working on it, watching video, breaking things down since January. So it's something that we have some time to do, but one guy is a great big physical runner that can also throw the ball, and the other guy is a really accurate passer.