PFF Defensive Grades vs NC State
The Louisville defense struggled at times against NC State on Saturday night, but, also made more than enough timely plays to build a double-digit second-half lead it never surrendered while also f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news