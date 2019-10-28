PFF Grades: Louisville Defense vs Virginia
Louisville's defense was probably thrilled just to see an offense that wasn't determined to play as fast as humanly possible after four straight games against teams with exceptionally fast tempos. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news