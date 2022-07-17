Phil Steele believes in Louisville entering 2022 season

We are now 48 days away from Louisville kicking off its 2022 football season, and preseason polls are coming out left and right.

No, I'm not going to write a column on each one, but one of the major preseason college football polls is out, thanks to long-time college football analyst Phil Steele.

Steele ranked his top 40 teams as part of his recently released 2022 College Football Preview magazine.

This one is notable from a Louisville perspective because Steele is certainly expecting a big year from Louisville.

Louisville had a disappointing 2021 campaign going 6-7, but Steele is confident that Satterfield and company will bounce back in 2022, putting the Cardinals at No. 33.

That's the good news from Steele's rankings.

The bad news is that Louisville will face six of Steele's top-40 teams: No. 4 Clemson, No. 11 Pitt, No. 13 NC State, No. 17 UCF, No. 24 Wake Forest and No. 35 Kentucky.



Five of those six match-ups will come at the back-half of Louisville's schedule, with UCF being the only exception.

