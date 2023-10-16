Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi Transcript (LOUISVILLE) OCTober 14, 2023

PAT NARDUZZI: Ooh, I don't know where to start. We talk about team, that was a team win. I told our guys all week we were going to win this football game, period.

Our guys were going to just find a way to get it done. Doesn't matter what it was. Each one of our kids had a little blue vase, as well. They each had a blue vase in their pocket. As a matter of fact, Branson Taylor comes up to me on the field and goes, I had it in my socks.

We were going to find a way to get it done. I'm just happy as heck for our football team. We needed that in a bad way.

Christian played really well. Defense was outstanding. They bent but didn't break. Three turnovers plus four 4th down stops, that's like seven turnovers in my opinion. The 4th down stops were big time against an explosive offense. They're good, but our guys made plays all day, and we'll go back and watch the tape and see what we've got to clean up, but just a big-time team win.

Q. What's it say about this team to come out here after the bye week after making the change at quarterback, 1-4, to come out beat a team like this Louisville group?

PAT NARDUZZI: It says a lot. Like I told you, we talk about playing together and staying together. That's who our guys are. They're going to continue to play. Gave us a little fuel for the second half of the season. Just tells you what we have in that locker room.

Q. What did you see from Christian in his first start?

PAT NARDUZZI: Threw for 200 yards. That last 4th down touchdown pass was right on the money to Konata. Just made plays when he needed to. And again, our receivers made plays. Our offensive line did a great job. I think we gave up one sack on the day, so they did a good job protecting against that defensive line, and that pressure that they bring every day, just can't say enough about what the offense did when they were out there and obviously the defense.

Q. What Christian did during the game, did that lead to you having confidence to go for it on 4th and 5?

PAT NARDUZZI: At the end there? We were going to go for it regardless. Field goal didn't do us any good at that point. We were going for it just to eat the clock up, trust in our defense, and had no thoughts of kicking a field goal and having anything bad happen there, and again, the favorite play was that victory formation at the end.

Q. Your thoughts on Devonshire and his nose for the splash play?

PAT NARDUZZI: You know, Devonshire was outstanding. We had a couple holding or PIs, whatever, back there, but M.J. was outstanding. That pick six, to do that in front of Tony Dorsett and Darrelle Revis up there, that's big time.

I think I told him right before that series, hey, you're going to take one to the house, and sure enough, he did. It was time -- turnovers were timely and really good.

Let me just say this: The Panther Pitt (student section) was outstanding. Down in that end zone, crappy weather, they showed up, and in that fourth quarter it was loud. I appreciate all their efforts.

Really everybody in the stands today.

Q. You talked about the importance in this game of keeping them behind the sticks. You guys held them to an average of 3rd and 8 in their situations totaling all their 3rd downs, and I think it was 5 of 15 they were on 3rd downs. Then when you combine 4th down they were 0 for 4 there. What took that kind of effort to keep this team behind the sticks?

PAT NARDUZZI: Execution. Not a whole of different defenses out there. We had new defense, that was a Shayne Simon sack early in the first quarter on a little bear defense, but it comes down to execution.

I don't think the coaches did anything different. Our kids stuck together and they executed. I just look at the receivers that made plays today, whether it was Kenny, Bub. There was a lot of plays made, and we obviously missed some, but it just comes down to execution. When you execute, good things happen, and there wasn't a lot of missed execution out there, again, against a good defense and a really good top-15 win.

Q. Were you surprised they went for it on 4th down in the first series of the second half so deep in their own territory?

PAT NARDUZZI: Not really. They've been aggressive with going for it on 4th downs, and it doesn't surprise me. People are going for it on 4th down more and more. We had our 4th down goes, as well. That one run by C'Bo on 4th and 1 was a man carry right there. But no, 4th downs don't surprise us. Not anymore.

Q. C'Bo seems to have a nose in those tough situations.

PAT NARDUZZI: Yeah, C'Bo, he's physical, he's tough and he's reliable. Again, he was a game captain again. Two weeks in a row our captains picked him to be the captain. Can't say enough just about not only the way he ran the ball and pass protected but just his leadership that he's given us on offense. With Matt Goncalves being out, I would imagine he's going to be a captain again next week.

Q. How can your defense build on a performance like tonight's?

PAT NARDUZZI: Again, we'll take 24 hours and just bring it back together. Again, shutout in the second half. I told them at halftime, defense, you're shutting them out in the second half. We did a great job adjusting baits in the game, and we said they're not scoring in the second half. They don't score, we win. That's exactly what happened.

Q. That allowed your defense to catch momentum in the second half?

PAT NARDUZZI: You're in the game -- I think anytime the offense is making plays, and M.J.’s interception for a touchdown, just being in the game in the fourth quarter and the third quarter and the second half is always critical. We hadn't really been in that situation. We played well enough in the first half to give us a chance in the second half to be balanced offensively, and guys made plays.

Q. 4th and 1 early in the second half, what made you think that gamble would work?

PAT NARDUZZI: I don't know, there's so many things that happen in a game, I forget. We'll watch the tape and look at it, but I'll tell you on Monday. You're talking about our 4th down gamble?

Q. Yeah, in the third quarter.

PAT NARDUZZI: Yeah, we're going to be aggressive with it, and we were, and they got it done.

Q. What stood out about Solomon DeShields and his effort tonight?

PAT NARDUZZI: ‘Solly’ was good. It was outstanding to have Bangally back, as well. He put some pressure on the quarterback as well. But ‘Solly’ continues to get better every week, and he's played well.

Q. What does having a healthy Bangally allow your defense to do scheme-wise or even just rotation wise?

PAT NARDUZZI: It gives you a starter back. That's the first thing. It gives you a starter back, and gives you a lot when you've got a guy that's played a lot of football for you. Lovelace came out there and did some good things. So did Jordan Bass, got some reps on defense today, which we told him we were going to get him out there, and he was excited and wanted some more.

Let me throw it out there, the offensive line. Another offensive line, BJ Williams started the whole game, I think played almost every snap out there. You've got a true freshman playing right guard. Again, can't say enough about him holding up in there against a really stout front.

Q. You talked about having to be aware of their ability to run with their quarterback and make plays. You seemed very detailed in how you kept up your gap integrity.

PAT NARDUZZI: Yeah, the effort was great, and it comes down to execution. There's no magic in it. You've just got to make plays and you've got to stick with it, and I told the defense, I don't care how long you're out there. If you're out there for 55 minutes, we're going to play championship defense, and that's really what you saw out there today. It was really good defense, and I think we can build off that.

Q. Samuel had a big sack and a strip fumble. What have you seen from his progress?

PAT NARDUZZI: He keeps getting better. Coach Partridge has been impressed with him in practice the last few weeks. He just keeps getting better. He's just got to keep getting more reps. Him and Dayon and Nate Temple had a good day, and Sammy ‘O’ is just going to continue to get more and more.

Q. Talk about how this defense does a good job adjusting in the second half. Is that the best second half showing your defense has had?

PAT NARDUZZI: This year, I guess, without going back and thinking. You gave up 211 yards at West Virginia. That was pretty darned good, too. But it was a good showing, period.



