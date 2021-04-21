CardinalSports - Pitt Series Canceled

Louisville announced this afternoon that the series against Pittsburgh has been cancelled due to positive COVID tests, quarantining, and contact tracing within the Panthers baseball program. This is a huge blow to Louisville as they are in need of quality wins to help raise their RPI for seeding purposes in the postseason. Pittsburgh is currently ranked 16th according to D1 Baseball and is 19th in the RPI.





The Cards are actively looking for a replacement opponent, but options will be limited due to the timing of the announcement and the fact that most teams are in the middle of their conference schedules. All of the other top 25 teams are in action this weekend. The ACC put their teams in a bind to begin the season, allowing just a 50 game schedule, so this series, plus not playing the series finale against Notre Dame, could really play into the Cards ranking.



