PLAYERS TO WATCH: Eastern Kentucky

Louisville looks to get back on track and get their first win of the 2021 season as Eastern Kentucky comes to Cardinal Stadium tomorrow night. Here are Eastern Kentucky players to watch:

Parker McKinney - QB #18

Eastern Kentucky has a veteran quarterback leading the offense in Parker McKinney. McKinney has started games every year for the Colonels since his true freshman season in 2018. McKinney started seven games in 2019, and started the first six games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury. The 6-foot-3 signal caller completed a career-best 64 percent of his passes a season ago, totaling 1,358 yards to go with 12 touchdowns, and a 153.5 passer rating. In his first game of the 2021 campaign, McKinney went 20-of-28 for 238 yards in a win over Western Carolina. McKinney doesn't have great mobility, but he's accurate and is efficient with quick-hitters.

Kyle Bailey - LB #36