We are just two days away from Louisville kicking off the 2022 football season on the road at Syracuse. Let's take a look at four Syracuse players who could have a major impact on Saturday night's game.



Offense

RB Sean Tucker #34

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker is not only one of the best running backs in the ACC, but probably in the country. He is now Syracuse's single-season rushing leader after running for 1,496 yards in 2021. Tucker ranked sixth in the nation in rushing yards, fourth in rushing yards per game at 124.7 and third in yards from scrimmage with 1,751. In last year's contest, Louisville was able to contain Tucker to 95 yards on 19 carries, and Bryan Brown would certainly take that stat line again on Saturday night. Heading into 2022, Tucker was named to the Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watch Lists.

WR Damien Alford #82

On the outside, Syracuse doesn't have anyone that's going to jump off the page. However, at 6-foot-6, Damien Alford is likely going to be the No. 1 wide-out for the Syracuse passing attack.

Alford appeared in all 12 games for the Orange in 2021, catching 13 passes for 249 yards and a pair of scores. Over the course of his career, he is averaging 18 yards per catch, highlighting his big-play capabilities.

Alford's size and speed presents all kinds of challenges, and his ability was on full display in the game-winning catch against Virginia Tech last year.

Defense

LB Mikel Jones #3

This name might be familiar to Louisville fans, as Mikel Jones created quite the stir with this quote about Malik Cunningham: “…I don't see it as much of a challenge.” Jones does have the stats and pedigree to back that up as he finished second in the ACC in tackles last season with 110, while finishing first in solo stops with 60. Jones was a First Team All-ACC linebacker in 2021, and has a lot of buzz around him heading into 2022, which landed him on the Bednarik, Nagurski and Butkus Award Watch Lists to start the season.

CB Garrett Williams #8