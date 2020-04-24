News More News
PODCAST: Cardinal Sportscast - Episode Four

Tyler Spalding • CardinalSports
Associate Editor
@TySpalding

The fourth episode of the Cardinal Sportscast, a podcast presented by CardinalSports.com, is here.

Dave Lackford, Conor Shea, and Ty Spalding sit down and chat about a variety of things, including football and basketball recruiting, and more.

The gang talks about Mekhi Becton's big night, shady tweets, Brayln Oliver's commitment to Louisville, what's next on the trail, and the Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance.

LISTEN: https://soundcloud.com/user-677719294-800181720/cardinal-sportscast-episode

More podcast links below...

WATCH: https://youtu.be/6lG8keT8UFI

ADDITIONAL PODCAST LINKS:

RSS Feed

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Coming Soon: Apple Podcasts, Castbox




