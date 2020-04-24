The fourth episode of the Cardinal Sportscast, a podcast presented by CardinalSports.com, is here.



Dave Lackford, Conor Shea, and Ty Spalding sit down and chat about a variety of things, including football and basketball recruiting, and more.



The gang talks about Mekhi Becton's big night, shady tweets, Brayln Oliver's commitment to Louisville, what's next on the trail, and the Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance.