Louisville coach Chris Mack joined Howie Lindsey and Matt Willinger on radio Tuesday morning to talk about program. Check out what Mack had to say about the last week, his recruiting and completing his coaching staff.

Mack said the program could add as many as four new players this Spring, but that "we're not just going to fill up the roster to fill up the roster."

Mack mentioned the possibility of finding a fifth-year transfer or two who fits Louisville's needs as a program. Most notably a lead guard who can run the offense given Louisville's loss of Quentin Snider to graduation.

"He was the head of the snake for years," Mack said.

Mack also said he'd like to have his third assistant coach hired in the next 7-10 days, but that timeline wasn't set in stone.