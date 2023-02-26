Postgame Notes: Louisville loses 83-67 at GT
Despite building a lead in the first half, Louisville dropped another one, falling to 4-25 overall and 2-16 in the ACC.
TEAM NOTES
UofL used the starting lineup of El Ellis, Mike James, Jae’Lyn Withers, JJ Traynor, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield for the fourth game this season. This lineup is now 0-4 this season.
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: An early 12-5 run by the Cardinals put them ahead of Georgia Tech 19-16 within the first eight minutes of play.
However, a 15-2 run that spanned 2:45 for the Yellow Jackets helped propel them to a 13-pointlead at halftime (45-32).
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals had a late 6-0 run that lasted just under two minutes to put them within five points of the Yellow Jackets (66-61).
The Cards’ late spark was not enough to stop Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets recorded a 17-6 run that spanned over the last 4:57 of the game and ultimately clinched the victory for them.
UofL shot 27 of 62 (.435) from the field, 4 of 17 (.235) from 3-point range, and 9 of 12 (.750) from the free-throw line. The Cardinals shot 75% from the free-throw line.
Over the last four games, UofL has shot 61 of71 (.859) from the charity stripe.
PLAYER NOTES
EL ELLIS: The senior tallied 15 points on 7 of 16 shooting from the floor and 1 of 1 from the free throw line.
Ellis has only missed two free throws since the game against Florida State on Feb. 4, shooting 28 of 30 (93.3%) from the line.
The North Carolina native also pulled down two rebounds and added in a team-high tying three assists in 38 minutes of play.
With only two turnovers and three assists, Ellis has had a positive or even assist to turnover ratio in 17 of the last 20 games.
JJ TRAYNOR: The junior scored in double digits for his third straight game with 10 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the floor. Over these three games, Traynor is averaging 14.0 points and 5.3 rebounds.
Traynor added in four rebounds and one assist through 36 minutes of play.
The forward had two dunks against the Yellow Jackets and accounts for over half of the Cardinals’ dunks this season.
