Despite building a lead in the first half, Louisville dropped another one, falling to 4-25 overall and 2-16 in the ACC.

UofL used the starting lineup of El Ellis, Mike James, Jae’Lyn Withers, JJ Traynor, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield for the fourth game this season. This lineup is now 0-4 this season.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: An early 12-5 run by the Cardinals put them ahead of Georgia Tech 19-16 within the first eight minutes of play.

However, a 15-2 run that spanned 2:45 for the Yellow Jackets helped propel them to a 13-pointlead at halftime (45-32).

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals had a late 6-0 run that lasted just under two minutes to put them within five points of the Yellow Jackets (66-61).

The Cards’ late spark was not enough to stop Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets recorded a 17-6 run that spanned over the last 4:57 of the game and ultimately clinched the victory for them.

UofL shot 27 of 62 (.435) from the field, 4 of 17 (.235) from 3-point range, and 9 of 12 (.750) from the free-throw line. The Cardinals shot 75% from the free-throw line.



Over the last four games, UofL has shot 61 of71 (.859) from the charity stripe.