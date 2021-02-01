CardinalSports - Postgame Report: Louisville routs Georgia Tech, 74-58

Entering the tougher part of the ACC schedule, Louisville can't afford to lose games they're supposed to win. Coming off of a win over Florida State, Georgia Tech isn't a team you can just chalk up a win next to, but the Cards had to have this one on their home floor. Louisville got the job done, and did it in impressive fashion, controlling the game for much of the second half.

WHAT WE LEARNED:

- Louisville is simply a different team when Samuell Williamson plays the way he's capable of playing. Williamson was phenomenal today - 20 points and 18 rebounds is a helluva stat line. But, Louisville doesn't need this type of performance from Williamson at all to reach their potential. You could make the case that the Cards just need something along the lines of 12 & 8 from Williamson to be a team that can make a run. If the sophomore produces like he did today, Louisville can beat decent teams handily as we saw with Georgia Tech. - Louisville might have something in true freshman Gabe Wiznitzer. Wiznitzer was always going to be a multiple-year player, but he has clearly gotten better in just a few months on campus. The 6-foot-11 center was needed a little more than usual today, playing 16 minutes. Moses Wright is a load inside, and the Cards needed another body to throw at Wright. Wiznitzer came in and did what he needed to do, and probably a little more. Wiznitzer finished with 4 points and 6 rebounds, but was a lot better defending the pick-and-roll, and was a lot more aggressive on the offensive glass. When opposing teams have a big like Moses Wright, playing Traynor at the five is going to be tough. Enter Gabe Wiznitzer.

GAME BALL:

Samuell Williamson going away. The five-star talent had high expectations entering year two, and finally broke out against Georgia Tech. For whatever reason, coming off the bench has seemingly helped Williamson. Today in 31 minutes of action, Williamson was solid in just about every way. He scored 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, scoring from the mid-range and knocking down a three-pointer. Williamson also grabbed 18 rebounds, which has to be a season-high for anybody on the team. You also like seeing that 7 of those rebounds were offensive rebounds. Williamson finished at +23 for the game, by far the highest number.

WHAT IT MEANS:

This win gives Louisville a little breathing room as far as the NCAA tournament goes. No, Louisville isn't a lock to make the big dance, but this win gives them a cushion heading into Wednesday's matchup with Syracuse.

QUOTABLE:

"Over the course of 40 minutes I thought our guys really competed, we got a lot of stops, and we were connected on the defensive end. I thought it was one of our better efforts of the year." - Chris Mack

FULL BOX SCORE: