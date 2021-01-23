CardinalSports - Postgame Report: Louisville snaps losing streak, Jones goes for 24

Louisville needed a win, and they got a win. How they got it doesn't really matter at the end of the day. A third loss in a row would've sent Louisville spiraling. That didn't happen and Louisville improved to 10-3 overall and 5-2 in the ACC.

WHAT WE LEARNED:

- Carlik Jones can put Louisville on his back, and carry them to a win. And that's what he did in the second half. Jones scored 19 of his 24 points in the second 20 minutes, and was excellent down the stretch. - Jae'Lyn Withers is going to be a very good player, if he's not one already. Withers added 10 big second half points, and finished with 13 points total, to go with 7 rebounds. ***Jones and Withers scored 29 of Louisville's 34 second half points*** - Having a big guard like David Johnson is massive. Not only did he grab 8 rebounds, but Chris Mack was able to match Johnson up with Hurt. Johnson did a really solid job in the second half defending the 6-foot-9 forward.

GAME BALL:

Carlik Jones has proven he is arguably one of the most valuable players in the country. He does everything for this team. Literally everything. Jones scored 24 points and dished out 5 assists. What's more impressive is that Jones played all 40 minutes, and made clutch free throws. Jones was 11-of-12 from the line with a lot of those being in the last couple of minutes.

WHAT IT MEANS:

This win gets Louisville back on track, and keeps them in the thick of things in the ACC. Louisville gets a week off, and then welcomes a reeling Boston College team to town for a chance to get to 6-2 in the conference.

QUOTABLE:

"It's big. Every ACC win is a big one. You're always going to play against some guys you recruited. This is a talented league, and this is a big win for our team." - Chris Mack

