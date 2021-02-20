CardinalSports - Postgame Report: North Carolina dominates Louisville in 45-point blowout

Louisville hadn't played a game in 19 days. The last game the Cardinals played was against Georgia Tech on February 1st. Chris Mack said in his pregame presser that the Cards had only practiced seven or so times since that game. With all that said, a 45-point loss to North Carolina is unacceptable as Louisville fell 99-54.

This is the worst loss since 1939. 1939...

Louisville falls 99-54 at North Carolina for its largest margin of defeat since losing 62-17 at Cincinnati on Jan. 14, 1939. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) February 21, 2021

QUICK TAKES:

- Louisville isn't going anywhere in March if David Johnson doesn't show up. The whole team wasn't good, but the sophomore guard was all out of sorts today. Johnson was 3-of-13 from the field, including 0-of-3 from three-point range. Johnson had four turnovers, and wasn't sharp passing the ball. - North Carolina simply pushed Louisville around on the inside. Carolina out-rebounded Louisville 45-34. That isn't the stat that jumps out, it's the points in the paint stat for me. The Tar Heels scored 58 points in the paint, more points than Louisville scored total. Carolina scored 26 points in transition, and got 44 points off of dunks and layups. - Malik Williams played 17 minutes in his season debut, and was rusty as expected. Overall, he was able to battle inside for stretches of the game and had the best +/- of anybody on the team at -11. Yes, -11 was the best on the team.

WHAT IT MEANS:

After this loss, Louisville has their backs against the wall when Notre Dame comes in on Tuesday. Lose that game, and the bubble talk is right in your face. The Cards can't continue to stumble as the regular season comes to a close. Their resume isn't good enough to drop 2-3 more games.

FULL BOX SCORE:

- Louisville was 1-of-16 on three-pointers. Not good. - Louisville only had 8 assists compared to 16 turnovers. Again, not ideal.

FINAL THOUGHTS: