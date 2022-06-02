Postseason Play Begins Friday for Louisville Baseball

PRESS RELEASE

The University of Louisville baseball team will open up postseason play on Friday with the start of the NCAA Louisville Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium. The top-seeded Cardinals will take on fourth-seeded Southeast Missouri State in the opening game at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on 93.9 The Ville.

SERIES HISTORY

Louisville and Southeast Missouri State have just one previous meeting, coming back in 1996 with the Redhawks tallying a 16-8 victory. Should the Cardinals play Oregon in the NCAA Regional, it would be the first ever meeting between the two programs, while Louisville and Michigan have played eight times previously, including a three-game series in Louisville earlier this spring in which the Cards won two out of three.

ABOUT SEMO



Southeast Missouri State on offense is a team that hits for power. The Redhawks have four players who have hit more than 14 home runs. Additionally, the Redhawks are ranked in the top-50 nationally in both slugging percentage and total home runs. However, SEMO will strike out. The Redhawks have struck out 505 times on the year, which ranks towards the bottom in all of Division 1.



As mentioned above, SEMO batters hit a lot of home runs. On the flip side, SEMO pitchers give up a lot of home runs, giving up 79 on the year.

The pitching staff for the Redhawks comes into the Louisville Regional with a 5.53 era. Kyle Miller is arguably the best arm that SEMO has, appearing in 23 games, boasting an 8-4 record with a 2.91 era.

