Prediction time: What's in store for the 2018 Louisville football season?
With the departure of Lamar Jackson along with a slew of veteran contributors, national pundits have pegged Louisville as a team that will be rebuilding in 2018. Regardless of the national percepti...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news