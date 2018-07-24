Smith, Louisville's leading receiver last season, had 60 catches for 980 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He was second in the ACC in receiving yards per game at 98.0.

Coming back for his final season, Smith is looking to push his career stats into the all-time record books for Louisville. He has 116 career catches for 1,955 yards and 14 touchdowns. The former two-star recruit said he's also focused on making his fellow receivers better.

"Well, I've tried to mold myself into more of a leader at the receiver position, and me, Dez (Fitzpatrick) and Seth (Dawkins), we get the spotlight, but it goes way beyond that, guys like Corey Reed, Devante Peete coming back, Emonee Spence who's been under the radar for a minute, and all the freshmen coming in are all speed guys. I feel like we have the best group in the conference, and we work like it. So that's the main thing to me. We put in the work to have the title of the best group in the conference, and it shows."

Smith said spring and summer workouts were focused on getting chemistry with new quarterback Jawon "Puma" Pass.

"Yeah, that was a focus for us, making Puma's job a lot easier," Smith said. "As much as we can do to help him out in his first season as the starting quarterback is what we will do. The O-line will do the same. So I think that would be important for us. Puma has put in the work, he's put in his time, he's paid his dues, and it's his time to shine."

2018 All-ACC Preseason Football Team(Total votes in parenthesis)

Offense

WR – Jaylen Smith, Louisville (90)

WR – Kelvin Harmon, NC State (71)

WR – Hunter Renfrow, Clemson (62)

TE – Tommy Sweeney, Boston College (106)

AP – Greg Dortch, Wake Forest (64)

OT – Mitch Hyatt, Clemson (130)

OT – Chris Lindstrom, Boston College (72)

OG – Parker Braun, Georgia Tech (83)

OG – Phil Haynes, Wake Forest (65)

C – Justin Falcinelli, Clemson (56)

QB – Ryan Finley, NC State (102)

RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (112)

RB – Cam Akers, Florida State (94)





Defense

DE – Clelin Ferrell, Clemson (122)

DE – Austin Bryant, Clemson (80)

DT – Christian Wilkins, Clemson (122)

DT – Dexter Lawrence, Clemson (119)

LB – Joe Giles-Harris, Duke (103)

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (98)

LB – Kendall Joseph, Clemson (84)

CB – Mark Gilbert, Duke (79)

CB – Michael Jackson, Miami (68)

S – Jaquan Johnson, Miami (103)

S – Lukas Denis, Boston College (64)





Special Teams

PK – Ricky Aguayo, Florida State (119)

P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (33)

SP – Anthony Ratliff-Williams, North Carolina (97)





ACC Player of the Year

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 45

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson – 42

Ryan Finley, QB, NC State – 37

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 13

Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest – 3

Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke – 2

TaQuon Marshall, QB, Georgia Tech – 2

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College – 1

Eric Dungey, QB, Syracuse – 1

Olamide Zaccheaus, HB, Virginia – 1

Jaylen Smith, WR, Louisville – 1