Anyone glancing at Louisville's basketball schedule could see the Cards will square off against some of college basketball's best, but the new preseason AP Poll confirmed it.

Louisville is scheduled to play No. 2 Kentucky, No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Virginia (twice), No. 6 Tennessee, No. 8 North Carolina (twice) and No. 10 Michigan State.

If Louisville plays Kansas in Brooklyn instead of Marquette - they will face one or the other - then the Cardinals will have five games against the preseason Top 5 teams in the nation.

The Cardinals will also face No. 15 Virginia Tech, No. 16 Syracuse, No. 17 Florida State and No. 22 Clemson. Louisville's other foes, Indiana, Vermont and Seton Hall, aren't slouches either.

This schedule is not just tough - it's historically tough. Louisville Basketball historian Kelly Dickey looked through the archives to find Louisville's toughest schedule ever.

Dickey wrote: "Louisville has twice played 10 regular season games vs. AP-ranked teams. In 1985-86 those 10 opponents had an average ranking of 10.7. In 2010-11 they had an average ranking of 10.9. The UofL regular season record is 11 ranked opponents in 2016-17 with an average rank of 13.5."

Louisville currently has 12 games against preseason AP Top 25 teams. If they play Kansas that would be 13.

"Based on final AP ranking of every team on the schedule, Louisville’s toughest regular season schedule was 2016-17 with 11 opponents appearing in the final AP poll at an average rank of 14.2," Dickey wrote. "No other season has had more than 9 such opponents (1997-98, 2010-11, 2012-13)."

