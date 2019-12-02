I caught up with Clayton Sayfie from our friends at TheWolverine to get some insight on Louisville's opponent tomorrow night.

Here's what he had to say:



How would you describe Michigan's style of play?

The style of play Michigan has switched to has been a big topic of conversation surrounding Michigan basketball this season. Obviously, John Beilein is now the coach of the Cavs, and Juwan Howard has taken over. He was tight-lipped about what changes he was making schematically during the offseason. Seven games in, it's evident he is running a lot of sets he took from his time in the NBA, as an assistant coach with the Heat and 19 years as a player, before that. The most noticeable difference between Beilein's teams and Howard's group is the faster tempo. Beilein teams liked to run when they could, but it's an emphasis now to get the rebound and get going down the floor at a fast pace. To sum it up, look for the Wolverines to push the pace off of missed shots and not to walk it up the floor after a make.





Michigan is undefeated and coming off of a couple of huge wins. Did something start to click in Atlantis or was Michigan just overlooked to start the year?

That's a great question. In the first four games of the season, Michigan showed some really good things, but also had some inconsistent stretches. They went on some fairly large scoring droughts against weaker opponents such as Appalachian State in the season opener. They had a rough first half against Creighton (who is a solid team) at home, but turned things around in the second half to win going away. I think it was a combination of things clicking at the right time, and the fact that Michigan was an underrated team coming into the year. It's fair that people weren't sure what kind of a team they'd be, because of a new coach and losing almost 40 points of scoring per game to the NBA.





What is the biggest strength of this Michigan team?

I think it's experience. Michigan has two players (Simpson and Livers) who started in the national title game in 2018, and two (Jon Teske and Eli Brooks) that played off the bench. The seniors have made two sweet 16's and one title game. None of the guys on the roster have lost many games in college. Michigan has been leaning on Simpson, Teske, Livers and Brooks to lead the way this year on both ends of the floor. Those guys are a huge reason why there hasn't been much drop off after losing so much from last season. They've played a lot of college basketball, and it's hard to rattle them, at this point. They've seen just about everything, and they know how to win. Another strength is Michigan's depth and diversity in who can score the ball. The Wolverines have four guys averaging in double-figures, all averaging over 12 points per game.





Biggest weakness? It's tough to be exactly sure about the biggest weakness, considering it's early in the season and they're playing so well. Since I have to pick one, I'll say it's valuing possessions. Like I mentioned earlier, Michigan has had some stretches where it is sloppy with the ball. Zavier Simpson, a guy who hates turnovers, gave it away a career-high eight times against Iowa State last week. They're pushing it in transition more, and that can lead to some easy buckets, but they also lead to more giveaways. They also have been prone to taking not so good of shots early in the shot clock. That was cleaned up, for the most part, last week in the Battle 4 Atlantis, but there have been times where they don't work it around before finding a better look. I attribute both of these things to adjusting to a new system, but it's still early in the season and those are things that have hindered them, at times, so far.



Who is Michigan's best overall player?

I think if you ask this question to three different avid followers of Michigan basketball, you could get three different answers. You could argue for Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and Isaiah Livers when it comes to Michigan's best player. An easy choice, and the one I'll make, is Zavier Simpson, who was second team All-Big Ten last season, and has averaged 12.3 points and 9.7 assists per game from the point guard spot this year. He had 13 assists in each of the games against Iowa State and Gonzaga last week — pretty incredible. Simpson is the straw that stirs the drink for Michigan. You'll see a lot of ball screens with him, and he will have the ball in his hands for a lot of the time Michigan has possession. They rely on him to get in the paint and create for others and has been great at finding Teske on the pick-and-roll.





Anything about other impact players and how they'll matchup with Louisville? Jon Teske is a legit 7-foot-1 and is great on the defensive end. This year, he's been much more of a post presence than year's past. You can credit a lot of that to Juwan Howard helping develop his game. He's averaging 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Against Gonzaga, Teske was the best player on the floor for most of that game. That included Gonzaga's Killian Tillie, a national player of the year candidate. It should be a good matchup with Steven Enoch and the other Cardinals' bigs down low. Isaiah Livers is Michigan's leading scorer at 17.0 points per game. He's transformed his game quite a bit since last year. He starts at the four position, but can handle the ball better now and stretches the floor. He led the Big Ten in three-point field goal percentage last year, and is shooting 51.2 percent from deep this year. Another player to watch is Franz Wagner. This will be his fourth game of his career at Michigan, after missing the first four games of the season with a broken wrist.



