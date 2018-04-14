Louisville coach Bobby Petrino says he liked what he saw from new quarterback Jawon "Puma" Pass in Louisville's Spring Game - particularly how Puma responded to adversity.

With his team behind 14-13 at the half, Pass came out and led the Red team to a 42-13 win during Friday night's Wendy's Wonderful Kids Spring Game.

Puma's stat line - 26 of 37 for 342 yards and three touchdowns with one interception - was remarkably similar to Lamar Jackson's stat line from the 2017 Spring Game.

Pass spread the ball around to six different receivers with elite sophomore Dez Fitpatrick getting the lion-share of the attention. Fitzpatrick caught eight passes for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns including one throw and catch that made Petrino very happy.

"That post route for a touchdown to Dez at the end was as good of a post route as he has thrown this Spring," Petrino said. "He threw it right on a line and hit him in stride. We can win games with throws like that."

Pass hit his first three passes and was 5 of 7 to end the first quarter. In the second quarter his Red squad had a fumble on a handoff and Pass threw an interception.

"I really like the way he played in the second half," Petrino said. "I thought the first half gave him a lot of experience, and you could see his competitive spirit come out because he wasn't happy with the interception. He wasn't happy about the fumble so what he did about it was just compete harder and execute better."

Pass wasn't live beyond the line of scrimmage, but he was credited for five carries for a total of 11 yards and a touchdown. Petrino noted Friday morning that a Louisville running back will lead the team in rushing yards this year. Given Jackson's incredible production, that hasn't happened since 2014.