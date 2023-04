A position that was once viewed as a weakness has quickly turned into a position that has quality depth.



The latest piece of the puzzle to announce in favor of Louisville was Purdue graduate transfer Eric Miller.

Miller had started 29 straight games for the Boilers, and brings a ton of experience to Louisville's unit up front. Miller is primarily a tackle and should compete for a starting role right away.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound tackle has one year of eligibility remaining.