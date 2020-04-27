CardinalSports.com caught up with Louisville Recruiting Coordinator Pete Nochta. Nochta played tight end for the Cardinals from 2006-2010, and got his coaching career started as a graduate assistant and then as a tight ends coach. Nochta moved to the director of on-campus recruiting for the 2016 and 2017 campaigns. In 2018, Nochta transitioned to the director of high school relations.

Here's our conversation with Nochta, where we discuss virtual visits, what it's like working with Coach Satterfield from a recruiting standpoint, and more:

CardinalSports.com: It’s been said that you’re the architect for this virtual tour system, what all went into setting up the virtual tour system?

Pete Nochta: The whole idea of the virtual visit is to give them a look at what it’s like here. A lot of kids think since Louisville is in the state of Kentucky, there's not a lot going on. There's a lot to do in this city. You’re not going somewhere that’s a ghost town. As you've probably seen, our social media presence has really ramped up. Over the last year, I think ours has been one of the best in the country. We already had videos of certain aspects in the program, and now we just had to put it together in an order for the kids. You’re basically taking them around the campus and the city through a screen so they can get a feel for everything.

CardinalSports.com: Can you walk us through the virtual visit?

Pete Nochta: Essentially it's a video call with a screen share. We trained all of the coaches on the software, so anybody from mom, dad, to the coaches can be on the call. We try to just tailor each one to how the conversation is going. We pinpointed some spots on google maps to show. We have slides, and have built a progression to show the families. We’re trying to show them where things go down, where they would live, what's inside the facilities, just so they get a good look. With the virtual tours, you're covering everything that you would cover on an actual visit.

CardinalSports.com: How does the shutdown hurt Louisville and does it give them any advantages?

Pete Nochta: Before all of this started, we actually had a really impressive visitor list lined up for two different weeks. Obviously that’s a disadvantage, these guys were excited to come up and check it out. From a timing standpoint, that hurt. One of the things our coaching staff does best is build relationships. The current situation has given them more time to build relationships, which is an advantage for us. Everyone’s playing by the same rules. You make do with what you have. This coaching staff’s attitude allows us to adapt.

CardinalSports.com: Most commitments last year came from guys who camped, how are you adjusting?

Pete Nochta: Yeah, that’s tough. Part of camps is working with them so you can gauge how a kid will be coached. With the way technology is nowadays, you can find enough video to see where they are athleticism wise. You just have to get creative, you have to rely on your contacts and connections, and find out what a kid is really like. You have to do a little bit more digging. I think we’ve been doing a good job of identifying guys.

In the 2020 class we had a bunch of guys committed early, so we were able to focus on our 2021 targets. In the winter, we were out looking for the 2021 class, instead of still working on the 2020 class. This set us up to be ahead of where we were last year.



CardinalSports.com: What's it like working with Coach Satterfield from a recruiting standpoint?