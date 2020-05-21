Once again Louisville quarterback coach Frank Ponce and company have set their sights on California and their new target is 6-foot-3, 210-pound Oakridge High signal-caller Justin Lamson from El Dorado Hills, California. Ponce and offensive quality control assistant Curtis Fitch contacted Lamson yesterday via zoom to discuss Louisville's quarterback situation. Today Lamson and his parents were given a virtual tour of the facilities, spoke to Scott Satterfield, and at the end of the tour Frank Ponce extended a scholarship offer.