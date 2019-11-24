News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-24 20:08:17 -0600') }} basketball

QUICK HITS: Louisville escapes with narrow win over Akron

Tyler Spalding • CardinalSports
@TySpalding
Staff

After the win over USC Upstate, Chris Mack alluded to the fact that Akron would be a step up in competition. He was right as the Zips tested Louisville on an uneasy night in the KFC Yum! Center.

