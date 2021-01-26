RECAP: De'Rail Sims and Pete Thomas introductory press conferences
Louisville has filled two of three open spots on the coaching staff. Louisville has hired East Carolina running backs coach De'Rail Sims to replace Norval McKenzie, who left for the same position a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news